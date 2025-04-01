Ukraine Seeks 'Mutually Acceptable' Minerals Deal After Fallout

Ukraine will work with the United States toward a mutually acceptable text of a minerals deal that the two countries can sign, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday.

Sybiha told a press conference that one round of consultations had already taken place on a new draft of the minerals deal and that an agreement providing for a strong American business presence in Ukraine would contribute to his country's security infrastructure.

"This process will continue and we will work with our American colleagues to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing," Sybiha said.

The statement came after President Donald Trump said Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to back out of the deal, warning the Ukrainian leader would face big problems if he did.

Washington proposed an expanded minerals deal to Kyiv after the two sides failed to sign the framework deal during Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. in late February which ended with Trump berating him in the Oval Office.

The revised proposal would require Kyiv to send Washington all profit from a fund controlling Ukrainian resources until Ukraine had repaid all American wartime aid, plus interest, according to a summary reviewed by Reuters.

Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukraine would not accept any mineral rights deal that threatened its integration with the EU, but it was too early to pass judgment on the revised deal.