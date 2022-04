Tags: | |

More Than 100,000 People Awaiting Evacuation in Ukraine's Mariupol: Report A refugee from Mariupol eats in a temporary accommodation center in Bezymennoe village, Donetsk People's Republic.( Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik via AP)

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said on Wednesday in televised remarks that more than 100,000 people remained in the city awaiting evacuation. © 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



