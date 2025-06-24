WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Has Cleared 20% of Mined Land, PM Says

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 08:09 AM EDT

Ukraine has intensified efforts to clear landmines and has cut the affected area to around 137,000 square km (53,000 square miles), a 20% reduction from the end of 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Most of the remaining mined areas are farmland, Shmyhal added.

Ukraine is a global major grain grower but it reduced harvests sharply after Russia's 2022 invasion left large areas occupied and mined.

Shmyhal said about 9,000 people from 112 specialized companies are now involved in mine clearance.

Military analysts say Ukraine needs at least 10 years to demine all territories. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


