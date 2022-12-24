×
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' of Iranian Weapons Factories

Remains of an Iranian drone in Ukraine. (AP)

Saturday, 24 December 2022 08:48 AM EST

A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions," before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.

Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine since September. Iran denies the allegations.

Ukraine's espionage chief said in an interview released on Friday that Russia had already launched around 540 of the drones at military and energy targets in Ukraine.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


