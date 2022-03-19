Ukraine Claims Russian General Killed After Destruction of Command Post in Kherson

Officials associated with Ukraine's military claim that another Russian general was killed Saturday, making him the fifth senior Russian leader to fall since the invasion started some 23 days ago.

According to the New York Post, Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the 8th army of the southern military district, was killed after Ukrainian forces opened fire at an airfield in Chornobayivka, near Kherson airport, on Saturday.

The death of Mordvichev comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to starve Ukrananian cities into submission. But Zelenskyy warns that if Russia continues the invasion, it will exact a toll that would persist in Russia for "several generations."

Zelenskyy's comment comes in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rally he held on Friday, a rally of 200,000 that some say they were "forced" to attend.

Amidst the thousands in attendance at Luzhini Stadium, Zelenskyy says to "picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands more injured and maimed. Those are the Russian costs throughout the invasion."

As of Saturday, no reports on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine can clearly be reported on.