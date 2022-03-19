×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | general | war | russia

Ukraine Claims Russian General Killed After Destruction of Command Post in Kherson

Ukraine Claims Russian General Killed After Destruction of Command Post in Kherson
This general view taken in Kyiv on March 19, 2022 shows smoke rising from the western outskirts of the city. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 19 March 2022 12:36 PM

Officials associated with Ukraine's military claim that another Russian general was killed Saturday, making him the fifth senior Russian leader to fall since the invasion started some 23 days ago.

According to the New York Post, Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the 8th army of the southern military district, was killed after Ukrainian forces opened fire at an airfield in Chornobayivka, near Kherson airport, on Saturday.

The death of Mordvichev comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to starve Ukrananian cities into submission. But Zelenskyy warns that if Russia continues the invasion, it will exact a toll that would persist in Russia for "several generations."

Zelenskyy's comment comes in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rally he held on Friday, a rally of 200,000 that some say they were "forced" to attend.

Amidst the thousands in attendance at Luzhini Stadium, Zelenskyy says to "picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands more injured and maimed. Those are the Russian costs throughout the invasion."

As of Saturday, no reports on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine can clearly be reported on.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Officials associated with Ukraine's military claim that another Russian general was killed Saturday, making him the fifth senior Russian leader to fall since the invasion started some 23 days ago.
ukraine, general, war, russia
193
2022-36-19
Saturday, 19 March 2022 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved