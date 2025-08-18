France's Macron Proposes 4-Way Meeting on Ukraine, Including Europe

rench President Emmanuel Macron, at peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other EU leaders on Monday, proposed a future four-way meeting about Ukraine that would include Europe.

He said the idea of a trilateral meeting - involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine - is "very important, because this is the only way to fix it," but suggested Europe should also be involved, without specifying who should speak for Europe.

"As a followup, we would need the quadrilateral meeting, because when we speak about security guarantees, we speak about the whole security of the European continent," Macron said, according to a press pool transcript of the meeting. "This is why we are all united here with Ukraine."

Monday's meeting at the White House was also attended by the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO, who traveled to Washington to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and push for strong security guarantees for the country in any post-war settlement.