Ukraine: Town's Death Toll at 3 After Russian Strike

Monday, 04 December 2023 11:29 AM EST

Rescuers on Monday retrieved the body of an 8-year-old girl, five days after a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's eastern town of Novohrodivka, Ukrainian authorities said, bringing the total death toll to three.

Russia fired six missiles on three settlements in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday, injuring 10 people, according to authorities. In Novohrodivka, a missile damaged a residential building, killing two, they said.

Authorities said they were still looking for the girl's parents.

"As of the morning, the girl's body was recovered from the rubble. The child's parents, who are probably still under the rubble, were not found," Oleksandr Shevchenko, the head of local administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said rescuers continued working at the site. It shared a blurred image of a child's body on the ground covered in building debris.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


