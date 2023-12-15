×
Tags: ukraine | crimea

Defense Ministry: Russia Destroys 26 Ukraine Drones

Friday, 15 December 2023 03:30 PM EST

Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

A ministry statement said the interceptions took place between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. (6:30 and 9:30 GMT).

Crimea was seized from Ukraine by Russian troops and annexed in 2014.

Separately, the Russia-installed governor of part of the southern Kherson region held by Moscow, Vladimir Saldo, reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk.

Saldo said fragments from the downed objects had fallen to the ground.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in either instance.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


