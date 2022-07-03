Belarus Preparing Attacks on Ukraine

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv is preparing for a possible attack from Belarus, as Russia continues its war in eastern Ukraine. Andriy Sadovy, the city’s mayor, called an operational meeting with both military and civilian leaders to plan for such an attack. "We talked about the defense plan and the forces and means under the control of the city. The situation is changing, so our defense strategies also need changes and updates," Savoy said, according to Newsweek. The mayor added that a defense headquarters will be established in each district of Lviv. Additional training will be conducted for members of the volunteer formations of territorial defense as well, until they are transferred to 24-hour duty. Regarding the possible blocking of supply routes, "we continue to form a strategic reserve of products," he said. Additional evidence of a likely attack came in the form of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claiming on Saturday that Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days before, but all its missiles had been intercepted.

Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus did not want war with Ukraine, but would fight if its own territory were invaded.

Such a claim could be a motive for invasion, especially in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday quote that political pressure from the West was accelerating Belarus' integration with Russia, which has been proceeding on and off for more than two decades.

The two Slavic neighbors signed a Union Treaty in 1997 that was intended to restore some of the close ties broken by the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In February, Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarus as a launchpad for some of the Russian armored columns that invaded Belarus' southern neighbor, Ukraine.

Lukashenko said there were no troops from Belarus fighting in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Shoigu last week said the two countries must take urgent joint measures to improve their defense capabilities and troops' combat-readiness.

Reuters and Newsmax staffer Jack Gournell contributed to this report.