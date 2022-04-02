Ukraine Asks European Nations to Close Border With Russia, Belarus

Ukraine recently asked four European countries to close their borders with Russia and Belarus, Ukraine's Poland Amb. Andrii Deshchytsia told Ukrinform, a state news agency in Ukraine.

"We are holding talks with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, with the Polish government, in order to completely close the border between Poland and Belarus – even if the decision is not taken at the level of the European Union," he said.

"We also appealed to [Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia] so that they simultaneously close their borders with Belarus and Russia. I think that if such a decision is made, it will not be necessary to wait for the decision of the European Union – we will completely block any supplies to Russia," the ambassador stressed.

Belarus has played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country has allowed missiles to be fired from its soil and served as the staging ground for Russian troops as they prepare to invade Ukraine.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine last week sent an appeal to the European Commission requesting to block land and sea transport links with Russia and Belarus.

"Despite the already imposed restrictive measures, Russian businesses are finding detours and continues to operate operations in other countries," it said in the Facebook post. "Accordingly, the existing sanctions do not completely reach their goal."