Belarus May Attack Ukraine Soon

Ukraine is calling on Belarus to pull back what it described as significant levels of Belarusian forces and equipment deployed at their common border.

Belarus' Armed Forces reportedly have been "concentrating a significant number of personnel" as well as weaponry along Ukraine's northern border with Belarus "under the guise of exercises," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warned Sunday, Kyiv Independent reported.

Belarus said Monday that it has sent aircraft, air defense forces, and armor to its border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry warned Belarus against making "tragic mistakes" while under pressure from Moscow.

A ministry statement urged the Belarus armed forces "to stop unfriendly actions" and withdraw their troops out of range of the border.

The ministry said Belarus special forces and former Wagner mercenary fighters were among the troops at the border.

Their equipment included tanks, artillery, air defense systems and engineering equipment, located in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border.

The statement said Ukraine "has never taken and is not going to take any unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Aug. 18 that Ukraine had stationed more than 120,000 troops at the border with Belarus, and deployed nearly a third of its armed forces along the entire border.