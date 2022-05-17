×
Tags: ukraine | azovstal | mariupol | evacuation

Ukraine Working on 'Further Stages' of Azovstal Evacuation: Deputy PM

iryna vereshchuk speaks with journalists
Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukrainian lawmaker from pro-presidential the 'Servant of the People' political party, speaks with journalists near the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 17 July, 2020. (STR/NurPhoto via AP)
 

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 09:17 AM

Ukraine is working on "further stages" of the evacuation of fighters defending the Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday.

She gave no other details in a post on the Telegram messaging app but wrote: "God willing, everything will be fine."

On Monday, more than 50 wounded troops were taken from Azovstal to a hospital in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk, and more than 210 others were taken to the town of Olenivka in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


