Tags: ukraine | aide | russia

Ukraine Aide: Russia's New Govt Trying to Scale Up War Effort

Monday, 13 May 2024 09:17 AM EDT

New Russian government appointments show that Moscow will try to scale up its war effort and is seeking to reconfigure its economy for its defense needs, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday.

More than two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin tapped civilian economist Adrei Belousov as his surprise new defense minister on Sunday.

"Russia is finally isolating itself and will try to scale up the war, expand its formats while reconfiguring the economy..." Podolyak said on the Telegram messaging app.

87
