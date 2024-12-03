Russia: Ukraine Aid Shows Biden Wants to Keep War Going

The Kremlin said Tuesday that a U.S. decision to send another weapons package to Ukraine worth $725 million showed that the outgoing Biden administration was determined to throw oil on the fire of the war in Ukraine to ensure the conflict kept going.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday the new aid would include Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and drones and land mines.

"The current administration is pursuing its goals, its consistent line is to keep this war from slowing down," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The [Biden] administration is doing everything it can to further add fuel to the fire. At the same time, this and other aid packages cannot change the course of events, cannot affect the dynamics on the frontlines."

The U.S. announcement marks a steep uptick in size from President Joe Biden's recent use of so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the U.S. to draw from current weapons stocks to help allies in an emergency.

Recent PDA announcements have typically ranged from $125 million to $250 million. Biden has an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA already authorized by Congress that he is expected to use for Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20.