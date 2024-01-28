Former NATO Commander Sees Chance to End Russia-Ukraine War

Russia and Ukraine are both exhausted by the ongoing war — and it could open a possible window for talks to end the conflict, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said Sunday.

In an interview with John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable,” Stavridis said the best opportunity could possibly open in November.

“I think toward the end of this year, probably after the U.S. elections, we’ve got a moment for potential negotiation,” Stavridis said.

He added both Ukraine and Russia are getting aid from outside sources — and there’s likely going to be a delay with any potential agreement.

The conflict will end “like the Korean War, meaning that Russia will probably still have control of some portion of Ukraine, Crimea, the land bridge to Russia,” he predicted.

“On the other hand, I see Ukraine coming into NATO,” he said. “I think the outline of that deal will probably become more clear as this year goes on.”

In an earlier interview on The Cats Roundtable, Stavridis urged more aid to Ukraine, calling the country’s cause “just.”

“It’s a very dangerous situation and here, the real action is actually not in Kyiv. The real action is in Washington,” Stavridis said. “We’ve got to provide the military support to Ukraine. Their cause is just.”

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., recently made the case for more aid to Ukraine in remarks on the Senate floor, The Hill noted.

“This isn’t a choice between sending funding to Ukraine or not sending funding to Ukraine,” Cardin said. “The choice is between sending American dollars to fight [Russian President Vladimir] Putin now or sending American soldiers to fight him later. If we want to preserve America’s credibility with our allies, it’s up to us.”