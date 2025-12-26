UK Teacher 'Likened to Terrorist' for Showing Trump Videos

A veteran politics teacher in the United Kingdom says he was reported to government counterterrorism officials and ultimately pushed out of his job after showing high school–aged students videos featuring President Donald Trump during a lesson on the U.S. election.

The teacher, who worked at Henley College in Oxfordshire and asked not to be identified, told The Telegraph he was accused of causing "emotional harm" to students who were 17 and 18 years old — with child protection officials even raising the possibility his actions could be considered a "hate crime."

"They likened me to a terrorist. It was completely jarring," he said. "It's dystopian, like something from a George Orwell novel."

Henley College, which enrolls about 2,000 students, opened an investigation in January after two students complained that showing Trump campaign videos suggested political bias and was "off topic," The Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, the school said one of the videos "made one of the students feel quite uncomfortable." In an email cited by The Telegraph, administrators wrote that the teacher was alleged "to have shown your students videos of Donald Trump, his campaign, propaganda, and other videos which are unrelated to what is being taught."

The teacher — in his 50s and a longtime educator who has taught since the 1990s — said the reaction stunned him.

"It was just terrifying; just mind-boggling," he told the outlet.

He said the class was discussing the U.S. election after Trump had won, and that he showed a couple of campaign-related videos as part of the discussion. The teacher acknowledged he supports Republicans but said that did not affect his instruction.

"Next thing, I was accused of bias," he said, adding that one student claimed they were emotionally disturbed and said they had nightmares after seeing the clips.

The Telegraph reported Henley College referred the case to the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO), a local official responsible for investigating concerns involving student safety.

A May report cited by the outlet said the teacher's views "could be perceived as radical" and recommended the school complete a referral to Prevent — a government-led program designed to stop individuals from becoming terrorists.

The report reportedly stated there was concern the teacher's conduct "could cause harm to a child," and suggested there "could be a criminal offence" if his views were determined to constitute a hate crime, adding it was "possible" the promotion of such views could be considered radicalization.

The teacher said he filed a grievance against the school, arguing he was forced to resign from his job, which paid the equivalent of about $59,000 a year. He said he ultimately received a payout of about $2,700.

Henley College declined to comment on the specifics of the case, telling The Telegraph, "Allegations are handled with due care, in accordance with statutory guidance, with appropriate support provided to all involved."