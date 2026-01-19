WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: uk | starmer | children | social media

UK PM Starmer: More Action Needed to Protect Children on Social Media

Monday, 19 January 2026 07:33 AM EST

British Prime Minister ⁠Keir Starmer said on Monday more needed to be done to protect children on social media following the worldwide scandal ‍of Elon Musk's Grok AI ‍chatbot producing non-consensual sexual images.

"We need to do more ⁠to protect children, and that's why we're looking at a range of ​options, and saying no options are off the table," Starmer told reporters.

Musk's xAI ‍last week said it had implemented tweaks ⁠to prevent the Grok account "from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis."

It ⁠also said it ​had blocked ⁠users, based on their location, from generating ‍images of people in revealing clothing in "jurisdictions where ‌it's illegal." It did not identify those jurisdictions.

Britain has enacted a new ⁠law ​that will make ‍the production of non-consensual sexual images illegal in addition to ‍the sharing of them. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British Prime Minister ⁠Keir Starmer said on Monday more needed to be done to protect children on social media following the worldwide scandal ‍of Elon Musk's Grok AI ‍chatbot producing non-consensual sexual images.
uk, starmer, children, social media
144
2026-33-19
Monday, 19 January 2026 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved