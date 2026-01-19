UK PM Starmer: More Action Needed to Protect Children on Social Media

British Prime Minister ⁠Keir Starmer said on Monday more needed to be done to protect children on social media following the worldwide scandal ‍of Elon Musk's Grok AI ‍chatbot producing non-consensual sexual images.

"We need to do more ⁠to protect children, and that's why we're looking at a range of ​options, and saying no options are off the table," Starmer told reporters.

Musk's xAI ‍last week said it had implemented tweaks ⁠to prevent the Grok account "from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis."

It ⁠also said it ​had blocked ⁠users, based on their location, from generating ‍images of people in revealing clothing in "jurisdictions where ‌it's illegal." It did not identify those jurisdictions.

Britain has enacted a new ⁠law ​that will make ‍the production of non-consensual sexual images illegal in addition to ‍the sharing of them.