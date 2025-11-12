WATCH TV LIVE

Talk of Plan to Replace UK PM Starmer Not True, Says Health Minister

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 06:56 AM EST

British health minister Wes Streeting said on Wednesday any talk of a challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer was not true, after media outlets reported he could seek to bring him down after the budget later this month.

Multiple British media outlets reported that allies of the prime minister had said Starmer would fight any challenge to his leadership if he faced a threat, with Streeting identified as a possible replacement.

"It's (a) totally self defeating briefing, not least because it's not true," Streeting told Sky News.

"I'm not going to demand the prime minister's resignation. I support the Prime Minister. I have done since he was elected leader of the Labour Party." 

