WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | maritime | agency | merchant | vessel | attack | yemen

UK Maritime Agency: Vessel Attacked Near Yemen's Hodeidah

Monday, 15 July 2024 07:00 AM EDT

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of a merchant vessel being attacked by three small craft 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah city.

An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned small craft fired at it, according to UKMTO.

The vessel and crew were reported safe, and it was proceeding to the next port of call after it conducted "self protection measures," UKMTO said.

Since November, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group says these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel's war in Gaza. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of a merchant vessel being attacked by three small craft 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah city. An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned...
uk, maritime, agency, merchant, vessel, attack, yemen
118
2024-00-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved