UK Maritime Agency: Vessel Attacked Near Yemen's Hodeidah

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of a merchant vessel being attacked by three small craft 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah city.

An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned small craft fired at it, according to UKMTO.

The vessel and crew were reported safe, and it was proceeding to the next port of call after it conducted "self protection measures," UKMTO said.

Since November, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group says these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel's war in Gaza.