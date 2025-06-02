WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | keir starmer | gaza | aid

UK PM Starmer: Situation in Gaza 'Getting Worse by the Day'

Monday, 02 June 2025 07:44 AM EDT

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the situation in Gaza was getting "worse by the day" and that it was important to ensure the Palestinian enclave receives more humanitarian aid urgently.

"The situation is intolerable in Gaza, and getting worse by the day," Starmer told reporters in Scotland, when asked whether the U.K. would take any action over the issue.

"Which is why we are working with allies ... to be absolutely clear that humanitarian aid needs to get in at speed and at volumes that it is not getting in at the moment, causing absolute devastation," he added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


