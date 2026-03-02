Britain Moves Behind US, Opens Bases for B-2 Strikes

In a pivotal moment for the transatlantic alliance, the United Kingdom has moved firmly behind the United States, authorizing the use of British military bases to support American defensive operations aimed at destroying Iranian missile capabilities.

The decision by Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled a strong and coordinated Western response as President Donald Trump prepares what he has described as a potential "big wave" of action to neutralize the growing missile and drone threat from Tehran.

After initially waiting 24 hours for legal consultations, Starmer granted Washington permission to use U.K. bases for what he described as a "specific and limited defensive purpose."

The move came as Iranian retaliation escalated across the region, including a drone strike that hit the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus late Sunday.

"The only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles," Starmer said in a social media statement.

"The U.S. has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose. We have taken the decision to accept this request."

According to one source, Britain's approval facilitates the movement of U.S. B-2 bombers that are expected to strike major targets in Iran soon.

The U.K. government published a summary of its legal advice relating to the bases, stating that the action would be "solely focussed on ending the threat of air and missile attacks against regional allies unlawfully attacked by Iran and who have not been involved in hostilities from the outset."

It added that the move "does not signal the U.K. having any wider involvement in the broader ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran."

That careful framing reflects Britain's desire to remain on firm legal footing while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Washington.

The drone strike on RAF Akrotiri sharpened the stakes.

Although the Iranian-made drone caused no casualties, it was a stark reminder that British forces and interests are directly in the line of fire.

British personnel in Bahrain were also reported to have been within several hundred yards of Iranian missile and drone strikes over the weekend.

Defense Secretary John Healey described the Akrotiri incident as "an example of the dangerous and indiscriminate attacks by Iran and its proxies across the region."

Trump had earlier suggested that Britain was too slow to act, telling The Daily Telegraph that Starmer appeared "worried about the legality" of the strikes.

But by Sunday evening, Downing Street had delivered a clear answer: Britain would not join offensive strikes, but it would actively facilitate defensive missions designed to eliminate the missile threat at its source.

"Any U.K. action must always have a lawful basis. It must also always have a viable and thought-through plan, and it must be in our national interest," Starmer told Parliament.

While reaffirming that Britain would "not join offensive action," he pledged to "protect our people in the region and support the collective self-defense of our allies."

The authorization of British bases significantly enhances the operational flexibility of U.S. forces in the region.

Facilities such as RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and other U.K.-controlled installations provide strategic launch and support points that can increase the tempo and reach of American missions.

Analysts note that such access could play a crucial role if Trump proceeds with a larger, coordinated "big wave" of strikes aimed at crippling Iran's missile infrastructure.