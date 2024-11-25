WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | icc | arrest | warrants | israel | benjamin netanyahu | antisemites

UK Would Follow 'Due Process' If Netanyahu Were to Visit

Monday, 25 November 2024 08:07 AM EST

Britain would follow due process if Benjamin Netanyahu visited the UK, foreign minister David Lammy said Monday, when asked if London would fulfill the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister.

"We are signatories to the Rome Statute, we have always been committed to our obligations under international law and international humanitarian law," Lammy told reporters at a G7 meeting in Italy.

"Of course, if there were to be such a visit to the U.K., there would be a court process and due process would be followed in relation to those issues."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain would follow due process if Benjamin Netanyahu visited the UK, foreign minister David Lammy said Monday, when asked if London would fulfill the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister.
uk, icc, arrest, warrants, israel, benjamin netanyahu, antisemites
95
2024-07-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved