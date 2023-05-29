EU's Borrell Rips Uganda's Anti-LGBTQ Law

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which President Yoweri Museveni signed on Monday, goes against international human rights law and will impact the country's ties with international partners, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This law is contrary to international human rights law and to Uganda's obligations under the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, including commitments on dignity and non-discrimination, and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment," Borrell said in a statement.

"The Ugandan government has an obligation to protect all of its citizens and uphold their basic rights. Failure to do so will undermine relationships with international partners," he said.