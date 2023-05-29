×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uganda | lgbtq | law | european union

EU's Borrell Rips Uganda's Anti-LGBTQ Law

Monday, 29 May 2023 02:28 PM EDT

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which President Yoweri Museveni signed on Monday, goes against international human rights law and will impact the country's ties with international partners, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This law is contrary to international human rights law and to Uganda's obligations under the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, including commitments on dignity and non-discrimination, and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment," Borrell said in a statement.

"The Ugandan government has an obligation to protect all of its citizens and uphold their basic rights. Failure to do so will undermine relationships with international partners," he said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which President Yoweri Museveni signed on Monday, goes against international human rights law and will impact the country's ties with international partners, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
uganda, lgbtq, law, european union
103
2023-28-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved