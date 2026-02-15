WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: uber | 1 billion | european expansion

Uber Targets $1 Billion Boost With 2026 European Expansion

Sunday, 15 February 2026 10:04 PM EST

Uber plans to expand its food-delivery business into seven new European markets in 2026, launching services in markets including the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday.

The expansion will also see Uber enter Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Norway. The company expects the move to generate an additional $1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years.

"We're seeing strong demand from merchants and consumers for Uber's platform - and we think it's time to raise the bar, shake things up and deliver better value across the category," said Uber's global delivery head Susan Anderson.

Earlier this week, Uber agreed to acquire the delivery arm of Turkey's Getir from Emirati controlling shareholder Mubadala, strengthening its footprint in Turkey.

Uber's expansion plans were first reported by the Financial Times. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Uber plans to expand its food-delivery business into seven new European markets in 2026, launching services in markets including the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday.
uber, 1 billion, european expansion
134
2026-04-15
Sunday, 15 February 2026 10:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved