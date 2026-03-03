UAE Considers Defensive Moves on Iran

The United Arab Emirates is considering defensive measures against Iran despite not being directly involved in the war, according to a source familiar with Emirati policy discussions, Axios reported.

"The UAE is considering taking active defensive measures against Iran. Although it has not been involved in the war in any way, it has still endured 800 projectiles," said the source, who was granted anonymity to comment on the sensitive matter.

The projectiles, which the source did not describe in detail, were reported to have either crossed into or posed a threat to Emirati airspace amid heightened regional tensions.

The UAE has not publicly confirmed the figure, nor has it formally accused Iran of directly targeting the country. However, officials appear to be reassessing the nation's security posture in light of the developments.

"The view in the UAE is that no country in the world would fail to evaluate its defensive posture under such circumstances," the source added.

The remarks suggest that Emirati leaders are weighing options aimed at strengthening air and missile defenses, rather than pursuing offensive military action.

It remains unclear what specific measures are under consideration, though analysts say they could include enhanced missile interception systems, expanded intelligence coordination with allies, or a more visible military deterrent posture.

Iran has hit the UAE and several of its neighbors as it strikes back from the major attack by U.S. and Israeli forces, causing fear and chaos in a place that until Saturday was predictably calm.

Fallout from the attacks has undermined the Emirates' efforts to de-escalate tensions with Iran despite longtime suspicions of its neighbor across the Gulf. The UAE closed its airspace Saturday, shuttered its embassy in Tehran on Sunday, and withdrew its diplomats because of the attacks.

The UAE, a key U.S. security partner in the Gulf, has long invested heavily in advanced defense systems, including Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries. It has also deepened security ties with regional and Western allies in recent years.

Iran has not publicly responded to the claims. Tehran has previously warned Gulf states against aligning too closely with Western military initiatives, particularly those it views as directed against Iranian interests.

Regional tensions have surged in recent months, with cross-border strikes and proxy confrontations raising fears of a broader escalation. While the UAE has sought to position itself as a stabilizing force and has pursued diplomatic engagement with Iran in recent years, security concerns remain high.

It is not yet known whether any shift in Emirati policy would be announced publicly or carried out through quiet military adjustments. For now, officials appear focused on reinforcing defensive readiness while avoiding deeper entanglement in the conflict.

The source emphasized that the UAE's deliberations are rooted in national security considerations rather than a desire to enter the war.