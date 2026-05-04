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Tags: uae | iran | adnoc | oil tanker | attack | hormuz

UAE Accuses Iran of Attacking Empty ADNOC Oil Tanker in Hormuz

Monday, 04 May 2026 07:59 AM EDT

The United Arab Emirates on Monday accused Iran of attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil ‌firm ADNOC with drones as it ​attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC's maritime energy logistics ⁠unit said the Barakah was empty when it ​was attacked by two drones, and no ⁠injuries were reported.

"The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment ‌to an immediate cessation of all ​hostilities, and the ‌complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the ‌foreign ministry added.

Iran has blocked entry and exit from the Gulf to most non-Iranian ships ⁠since the U.S. ‌and Israel began ⁠attacking it on February 18. It has threatened to ⁠attack ⁠unauthorized vessels as they transit the Strait, conduit for around a ‌fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said earlier that ‌a ​tanker had reported ‌being hit by unknown projectiles while about 78 nautical miles north of UAE's Fujairah.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The United Arab Emirates on Monday accused Iran of attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC with drones as it ​attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. ADNOC's maritime energy logistics ⁠unit said the Barakah was empty when...
uae, iran, adnoc, oil tanker, attack, hormuz
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2026-59-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 07:59 AM
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