US Boosts Force Capability in Middle East to Support IDF Offensive

Following the announcement by the IDF early Tuesday morning that it had begun "limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the U.S. government has expressed its support for the move.

The IDF said that the targets of the current limited operation "are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."

The White House National Security Council expressed support for "limited operations to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure" but warned against "mission creep."

"This is in line with Israel's right to defend its citizens and safely return civilians to their homes," the NSC spokesman told reporters. "We support Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and all Iranian-backed terror groups."

The NSC spokesman also reaffirmed U.S. President Joe Biden's call for a "diplomatic resolution."

"Of course, we know that mission creep can be a risk, and we will keep discussing that with the Israelis. And ultimately, a diplomatic resolution is the only way to achieve lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border."

Israel's announcement that it had initiated limited ground raids into southern Lebanon came just after the U.S. confirmed that it was increasing its military assets in the Middle East in an effort to deter Iran from escalating the situation following several weeks of intense IDF attacks on Hezbollah leadership and positions.

Included in the increased U.S. military presence are F-15, F-16, and A-10 warplanes, which were instrumental in defeating the Iranian attack against Israel in April.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also affirmed support for Israel's operations in Lebanon in a post to 𝕏.

Saying he "spoke with "Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant," Austin's tone sounded much more supportive of Israel's decision to send in ground troops.

"We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," Austin wrote.

However, the Secretary of Defense also noted the need for "a diplomatic resolution."

Iran's reaction to the IDF's damaging of the Hezbollah terror group and its military capabilities is not clear.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the Iranian regime would not send forces to Lebanon or Gaza to help its proxies in their fight against Israel.

However, Kanani also appeared to threaten Iranian retaliation, saying Israel "will not remain without reprimand and punishment for the crimes it has committed against the Iranian people, military personnel, and the resistance forces."

In a recent interview with ABC News, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said an Iranian response is possible.

"The rhetoric certainly suggests that they're going to try to do something," he said.

"We have to be prepared for some sort of response," Kirby noted, while also saying that the U.S. has "the force capability we need in the region."

