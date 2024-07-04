Pentagon Sending Advanced Jets to Japan in Force Upgrade

The Pentagon will be spending about $10 billion over the next few years to modernize its tactical aircraft across multiple military installations in Japan.

Tensions in the Indo-Pacific region have spiked during Joe Biden's presidency, as China has been saber-rattling with military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, raising fears of an invasion of neighboring Taiwan. North Korea has added to the tensions by ramping up its ballistic missile tests and conducting live-fire exercises near the border with South Korea.

"The Department's plan to station the Joint Force's most advanced tactical aircraft in Japan demonstrates the ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and both countries' shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the Pentagon said Wednesday in a news release, adding the operation is in coordination with the Japanese government.

The Air Force will upgrade its presence at Kadena Air Base near Okinawa by deploying 36 F-15EX fighter jets to replace 48 F-15C/D jets.

"The Joint Force will continue to maintain a rotational presence of fourth- and fifth-generation tactical aircraft at Kadena throughout the transition," the Pentagon said.

In December, the Air Force reportedly told congressional lawmakers it planned to permanently deploy the F-15EX jets to Kadena to replace two squadrons of the aging F-15C/D jets. The F-15EX, derived from the F-15E Strike Eagle, could be bolstered by unmanned drones, Stars and Stripes reported.

Although not a stealth aircraft, the F-15EX carries next-generation avionics and networking capability, is faster, and carries more payload with longer range than other fighters.

The Air Force has rotated fighter squadrons of more advanced warplanes through Kadena to guarantee coverage at a base it calls the "keystone of the Pacific," situated northeast of Taiwan on the eastern edge of the East China Sea, Stars and Stripes reported.

Kadena is home to more than 2,400 airmen from the 18th Fighter Wing's 44th and 67th squadrons. The 18th is the largest combat wing in the Air Force, according to its website.

The Air Force also will be sending 48 F35A Lightning fighter jets to replace 36 F-16 Fighting Falcons at Misawa Air Base, leading to what the Pentagon said is "greater tactical aircraft capacity and capability." Misawa Air Base is home to the 35th Fighter Wing's 13th and 14th squadrons.

Finally, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, the Marine Corps will modify the number of F-35B Lightning II fighter jets that are part of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.

"The Marine Corps will continue to maintain an enduring and rotational aircraft presence at MCAS Iwakuni to ensure the necessary capabilities to support the defense of Japan," the Pentagon said.