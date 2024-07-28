US in 'Continuous Discussions' With Israel, Lebanon After Attack

The U.S. said on Sunday that it is in "continuous discussions" with both Israel and Lebanon after Hezbollah launched a rocket on a Golan Heights soccer field, killing 12 children and wounding 20 others.

U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Sunday that it was a Hezbollah rocket "launched from an area they control." Hezbollah, meanwhile, has denied responsibility.

Israel has launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory."

Fears have raised that the Israel-Hamas war could potentially lead to a broader regional war.

The White House, according to CBS, has been trying to deescalate and contain the response, while emphasizing Israel has the "right to defend itself."

"There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that. We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Channel 12.