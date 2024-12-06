WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | amnesty international | genocide | israel | gaza

US Disagrees With Genocide Claim Against Israel

Friday, 06 December 2024 07:37 AM EST

The United States disagrees with Amnesty International's conclusion that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza war, the State Department said on Thursday.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing that the U.S. continues to find allegations of genocide in Gaza unfounded, after the London-based Amnesty International human rights group in a report on Thursday said Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

