Allies Summit to Tackle Air Defense, Ammo for Ukraine

Friday, 21 April 2023 07:58 AM EDT

The U.S. and allies will discuss providing more air defense and ammunition for Ukraine at a meeting of defense ministers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Austin said the allies were committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and rejected what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to carve out spheres of influence at gunpoint.

