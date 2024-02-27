Israeli Mother Seeks Answers From UN on Son's UNRWA Kidnapping

On Monday U.N. Watch, a human rights organization based in Geneva, Switzerland that monitors the conduct of the United Nations, held a summit to end the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and find alternative solutions for development aid without terrorism.

The UNRWA aids Palestinian refugees but has recently come uinder fire for terrorist activities.

Among the participants at the summit was the mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was killed by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7. An UNRWA worker kidnapped Samerano’s body into Gaza.

“You are asking me why UNRWA needs to be replaced? An UNRWA worker kidnapped my son,” Ayelet Samerano told the summit. “A social worker for a so-called humanitarian organization kidnapped my son.

"How can someone working for an organization that claims to do good in this world do something so cruel and inhumane? How can the U.N. pay this man who dragged my son’s limp body on the ground, and then picked him up if he was a prize back to Gaza? How many more lives have been ruined by this person hauling my son like he is not even a human being into a UNRWA car?

"Are there any other hostages held by U.N. employees even as we are speaking right now? Does the U.N. hold my son? Do you know where he is? Bring him back to me.”

Ayelet Samerano demanded to talk to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was in Geneva to attend the 55th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Mr. Guterres, look me in the eyes and answer me now, where is my son? Bring him back home. You are next door. You have the opportunity to speak with me and tell me what happened to my son.

"I’m not an investigator and cannot answer these questions. I’m just a mother who lost the most precious thing in the world. That is why I am standing here before you today and demanding answers about my son. We already have proof that at least 42 UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack — for me there is only one decision: UNRWA has no reason to exist.”

The surveillance camera footage of the UNRWA social worker, believed to be Faisal Ali Mussalem al-Naami, dragging Samerano’s body was screened at the summit and is part of the evidence that Israel published earlier in February when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed the identities of 12 UNRWA workers who are said to have actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre.

In addition, another 30 UNWRA staff are believed to have assisted during the massacre, while more than 1,500 staff are said to be affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel has called for UNRWA to be defunded and replaced with legitimate humanitarian agencies. It has also called for the resignation or dismissal of its leadership and an investigation of its ties to Hamas.

The U.N. Watch summit was attended by a number of European politicians, including from Belgium, France, Italy, and Sweden, Canadian members of parliament, a US congressman, as well as the former envoy to the Middle East Dennis Ross, Baroness Ruth Deech from the U.K. House of Lords, and Former UNRWA General Counsel James G. Lindsay.