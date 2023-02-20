UN Cancels Vote Against Israeli Settlements

The United Nations Security Council reportedly canceled the vote on a resolution that condemns Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, also known internationally as the West Bank.

The decision followed the United Arab Emirates pulling the text and instead seeks a less controversial consensus statement that would be acceptable to the United States. As a permanent Security Council member, the U.S. has veto power over any resolution and can block any presidential statement.

"Given the positive talks between the parties, we are now working on a draft PRST (presidential statement) which would garner consensus, the UAE wrote on Sunday, in an official note to the Security Council.

"Accordingly, there will not be a vote on the draft resolution on Monday. Much of the language of the PRST will be drawn from the draft resolution," the UAE note stated.

While the Biden administration opposes Israeli settlement activity in the disputed territories, it is reluctant to allow the UNSC to pass new anti-Israel resolutions, with the United States remaining Israel's closest ally. Reportedly, Washington successfully pressured the Palestinian Authority to withdraw its support for a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate halt to Israeli settlement expansion, or residential growth.

To appease Ramallah, the Biden administration reportedly convinced Jerusalem to postpone any new Israeli construction in the disputed territories, land acquired by Israel during the defensive Six-Day War of 1967.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reportedly stress the Biden administration's position of support "for a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability."

This diplomatic language reportedly refers to both Israeli residential growth as well as Arab terrorism targeting Israelis.

