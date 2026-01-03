WATCH TV LIVE

UK's Starmer Says Britain Not Involved in US Strikes on Venezuela

Saturday, 03 January 2026 08:19 AM EST

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain was not involved in the United States' strikes on Venezuela on Saturday and that it was important to uphold international law, and that he wanted to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump and find out exactly what had happened.

Trump said in a post on social media early on Saturday that U.S. ⁠forces had captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and removed him from the country while Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said she ​did not know Maduro's location or if he was still alive.

Asked if he condemned the U.S. action like the leaders of Britain's left-leaning Liberal Democrat and Green parties, who both called it unlawful, Starmer said he ⁠first wanted to understand exactly what had happened.

"It's obviously a fast-moving situation and we need to establish all the facts," he said in a statement to British broadcasters.

"I want to speak to President Trump. ⁠I want to speak to allies. ​I can be ⁠absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," he added.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party ‌which is currently highest in the opinion polls, said he believed the U.S. actions broke international law "but if they make China and Russia ⁠think twice, ​it may be a good thing."

Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, also said the foreign ministry was working to ensure the roughly 500 British citizens in Venezuela remained safe.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


