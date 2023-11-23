×
UK's Foreign Secretary David Cameron Visits Israel

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:37 AM EST

The United Kingdom's new Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron visited Israel on Thursday, saying he wanted to see firsthand the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists.

"I wanted to come here to see it for myself; I have heard and seen things I will never forget," Cameron said during a visit to Kibbutz Be'eri, together with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. "I mean, the terrorism, parents shot in front of their children, children shot in front of their parents," Cameron added.

Cameron also said that the planned fire pause in the fighting in Gaza "is a crucial opportunity to get hostages out and aid in to Gaza, to help Palestinian civilians who are facing a growing humanitarian crisis."

Cameron was appointed as Foreign Secretary on Nov. 13, after Premier Rishi Sunak reshuffled his cabinet. He served as Prime Minister of the U.K. from 2010-2016.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.
 

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:37 AM
