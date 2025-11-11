Turkish Military Cargo Plane Crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia Border, Turkish Minister Says

ANKARA. Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says a Turkish military cargo plane crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Tuesday.
The ministry said on X that the C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey.
It was not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft.
A search and rescue operation has been launched in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, the ministry said.
