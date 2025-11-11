WATCH TV LIVE

Turkish Military Cargo Plane Crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia Border, Turkish Minister Says

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 08:02 AM EST

ANKARA. Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says a Turkish military cargo plane crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Tuesday.

The ministry said on X that the C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey.

It was not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft.

A search and rescue operation has been launched in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, the ministry said.

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 08:02 AM
