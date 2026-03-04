WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: turkey | nato | missile | iran | airspace

Turkey: NATO Defenses Destroy Missile From Iran Headed Toward Its Airspace

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 08:55 AM EST

NATO air and missile defense systems stationed in the eastern Mediterranean destroyed a ballistic missile fired from Iran as it headed into Turkish airspace after passing Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The incident marks the first time that NATO member Turkey, Iran's neighbor to the northwest, has been drawn into the expanding conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel that now involves several countries in the region.

"We warn all parties to refrain from actions that would lead to further escalation of conflict in the region. In this context, we will continue to consult with NATO and our other allies," the ministry said, adding there were no casualties or injuries.

"All necessary steps to defend our territory and airspace will be taken resolutely and without hesitation. We remind all parties that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile actions against our country," it added.

Two other initial statements by senior Turkish officials about the incident did not mention NATO's Article 4, which states that allies will "consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security" if a member is threatened.

Ankara said debris from the air defense missile that intercepted the ballistic missile fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province in southeastern Turkey.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
NATO air and missile defense systems stationed in the eastern Mediterranean destroyed a ballistic missile fired from Iran as it headed into Turkish airspace after passing Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
turkey, nato, missile, iran, airspace
219
2026-55-04
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 08:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved