Turkey Hosts Ministerial Meeting on Gaza Ceasefire, Next Steps

Foreign ministers from several Muslim-majority countries will meet in Istanbul on Monday to discuss the fragile Gaza ceasefire, as Hamas and Israel trade accusations of violations and talks continue on forming a force to monitor the truce.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia are set to join the meeting to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Gaza, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Sunday.

The ministers, whose leaders met with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York in September, will discuss the next stage of Trump's ceasefire deal and the formation of the planned "international stabilization force," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

The U.S.-brokered Gaza truce, which left issues such as the disarmament of Palestinian militant group Hamas and a timeline for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza unresolved, has been tested by periodic violence since coming into force on Oct. 10.

NATO member Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's two-year assault on Gaza, calling it a genocide, which Israel denies. It has emerged as a key player in ceasefire efforts, helping to mediate the deal and voicing a desire to join task forces to monitor its implementation.

However, Israel has voiced its opposition to such Turkish involvement, at a time when efforts are underway to identify the modalities of the ceasefire monitoring force and agree a related United Nations Security Council mandate.

Speaking in Istanbul ahead of the ministerial talks, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said while Hamas was complying with the ceasefire, Israel had a "very poor record" in that regard.

"Since the ceasefire agreement, we are facing an (Israeli) administration that has killed more than 200 innocent people and has not halted its occupation and attacks in the West Bank," he said, adding Ankara would not allow the annexation of the West Bank or attempts to change the status of Jerusalem and harm the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israel has also accused Hamas of violations of the accord and said its actions have been in self-defense.

Turkey has said Israel was looking for "excuses" to end the accord and resume its operations, while Israel has said it is committed to Trump's plan. Turkey and others have voiced concern over the sustainability of the truce, delaying some efforts to advance into next phases.