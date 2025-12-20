WATCH TV LIVE

Sources: Turkey, Hamas Discuss Second Phase of Peace Plan

Saturday, 20 December 2025 11:36 AM EST

Turkey's MIT ⁠intelligence agency chief met Hamas' negotiating team head Khalil Al-Hayya on Saturday and discussed necessary ‍measures to be ‍taken for proceeding to the second phase of ⁠the Gaza peace plan, Turkish security sources said.

The sources, ​speaking on condition of anonymity, said MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin ‍met the Hamas delegation in Istanbul ⁠within the scope of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and they discussed steps to be taken ⁠to prevent ​what ⁠they said were Israel's ceasefire violations.

They also ‍discussed measures to be taken ‌to resolve existing issues for proceeding to the second phase ⁠of ​the plan, ‍the sources also said, without giving details. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


