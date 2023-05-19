×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Turkey electoral board results confirmed

Turkey's Electoral board Confirms 1st round Election Results; Erdogan Meets 3rd Party Candidate

Turkey's Electoral board Confirms 1st round Election Results; Erdogan Meets 3rd Party Candidate

Friday, 19 May 2023 02:00 PM EDT

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's Supreme Election Board on Friday confirmed the results of the first round of Turkey's presidential election in which neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, receiving the majority support needed for an outright victory.

The electoral board announced that Erdogan secured 49.24% of the vote, with Kilicdaroglu getting 45.07% and a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, receiving 5.28%, necessitating a runoff election on May 28 between the top two contenders.

Ogan, a former academic who was backed by an anti-migrant party, might hold the key to victory in the runoff now that he’s out of the race.

Speaking to Turkish media earlier this week, Ogan listed the conditions to earn his support. Among them are taking a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as creating a timeline for sending back millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians.

The PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkey, is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu shifted from his more inclusive, soft-toned rhetoric to appeal to nationalist voters, vowing to send back millions of refugees and rejecting any possibility of negotiating for peace with Kurdish militants.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNN International in an interview broadcast on Friday, Erdogan said he would not bend to Ogan’s demands: “I’m not a person who likes to negotiate in such a manner. It will be the people who are the kingmakers.”

Yet on Friday a surprise meeting between Erdogan and Ogan took place at the former’s Istanbul office. No statement was made following the nearly one-hour meeting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Turkey's Supreme Election Board on Friday confirmed the results of the first round of Turkey's presidential election in which neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, receiving the majority support...
Turkey electoral board results confirmed
279
2023-00-19
Friday, 19 May 2023 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved