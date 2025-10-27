WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | us | china | deal

Trump: US, China Are Going to Come Away With Deal

Monday, 27 October 2025 06:44 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to "come away with" a trade deal, as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

"I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

"We have China coming and its going to be very interesting."

Trump added he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday. 

