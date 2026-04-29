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Trump Says He Discussed Ukraine Ceasefire With Putin

Wednesday, 29 April 2026 06:10 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he discussed a possible Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin.

"We had a good talk, I've known him ⁠a long time," said Trump. Trump, speaking ​to reporters as he met with ⁠astronauts from the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office, said he suggested "a little bit of a ​ceasefire" in the war in Ukraine in his phone call with the Russian leader.

"And I think he might do that," Trump ⁠said, then asked reporters whether ⁠Putin had announced a ceasefire.

Trump said ⁠Putin ⁠offered to help on the issue of Iran's enriched uranium, a key obstacle to a deal to end the Iran ​war, but "I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war ​with Ukraine."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump said Wednesday he discussed a possible Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin. "We had a good talk, I've known him ⁠a long time," said Trump. Trump, speaking ​to reporters as he met with ⁠astronauts from the Artemis II ...
trump, ukraine, ceasefire, putin
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2026-10-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 06:10 PM
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