Trump Says He Discussed Ukraine Ceasefire With Putin

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he discussed a possible Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin.

"We had a good talk, I've known him ⁠a long time," said Trump. Trump, speaking ​to reporters as he met with ⁠astronauts from the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office, said he suggested "a little bit of a ​ceasefire" in the war in Ukraine in his phone call with the Russian leader.

"And I think he might do that," Trump ⁠said, then asked reporters whether ⁠Putin had announced a ceasefire.

Trump said ⁠Putin ⁠offered to help on the issue of Iran's enriched uranium, a key obstacle to a deal to end the Iran ​war, but "I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war ​with Ukraine."