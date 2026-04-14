Trump: Europe Should Open North Sea Oil Field

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the United Kingdom to "drill, baby, drill" in its North Sea oil reserve to satisfy a "desperate" need for energy.

Trump blasted British energy policy, arguing that the U.K. is sitting on one of the world's largest untapped oil reserves while facing soaring energy costs and growing dependence on foreign suppliers.

"Europe is desperate for energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea oil," Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling the situation "absolutely crazy" and insisting that "Aberdeen should be booming."

He also took aim at renewable energy policies, adding, "NO MORE WINDMILLS!"

Trump's remarks come as energy prices spike globally amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including the war involving Iran that has disrupted key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the BBC on April 2, oil prices had surged from around $70 per barrel earlier this year to well above $100, putting renewed pressure on governments to secure reliable energy supplies.

The U.K.'s approach to North Sea drilling has become a major point of political debate.

While the Labour government has historically opposed new large-scale oil developments, there are signs of a shift.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney recently indicated that energy security concerns may require reconsidering restrictions on new drilling projects.

Major fields such as Rosebank and Jackdaw, among the largest untapped resources in the region, remain in limbo as regulators weigh environmental concerns against economic and security needs.

Industry experts say domestic oil and gas still account for a significant portion of the U.K.'s energy mix and could play a crucial role in stabilizing supply during global disruptions.

Trump has repeatedly criticized European energy policies, particularly what he calls overreliance on renewable sources at the expense of domestic production.

Earlier this year, he argued that Britain's energy output has dropped sharply despite sitting atop vast reserves, blaming regulatory barriers and high taxes for discouraging investment.

"They like to say, 'Well, you know, that's depleted.' It's not depleted. It's got 500 years," he said in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, The Independent reported.

"They haven't even found the oil; the North Sea is incredible," Trump added.

"They don't let anybody drill, environmentally, they don't let them drill. They make it impossible for the oil companies to go. They take 92% of the revenues," he said.

"So the oil companies say, 'We can't do it,'" said Trump.

Supporters of expanded drilling say tapping North Sea resources would boost jobs, lower energy costs, and reduce reliance on imports from potentially unstable regions.

Critics, including environmental groups, argue that expanding fossil fuel production undermines climate goals and delays the transition to cleaner energy.

Still, the ongoing geopolitical crisis has shifted the conversation, with some policymakers acknowledging that energy independence is becoming a more urgent priority.

Trump's latest comments underscore a broader conservative argument: that Western nations should prioritize domestic energy production to ensure economic stability and national security, especially during times of global uncertainty.