Macron: Trump Greenland Tariff Threat Unacceptable, France to Join Military Exercises

Saturday, 17 January 2026 02:00 PM EST

France's ⁠President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the threat of tariffs by U.S. President ‍Donald Trump ‍over Greenland was unacceptable and that if ⁠they were confirmed Europe would respond in ​a coordinated manner.

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed. We will know how to uphold European sovereignty," Macron said on X.

"It is in this spirit that I will speak with our European partners," he continued.

"France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of Nations, in Europe as elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our attachment to the United Nations and to our Charter.

"It is on this basis that we support and will continue to support Ukraine, and that we have built a coalition of the willing for a robust and lasting peace, to defend these principles and our security.

"It is also on this basis that we have decided to join the exercise decided by Denmark in Greenland," Macron said.

"We stand by this decision. Especially because it concerns security in the Arctic and at the frontiers of our Europe.

"No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations," he said.

GlobalTalk
