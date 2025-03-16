WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | putin

US Envoy Witkoff Says He Expects Trump and Putin to Speak This Week

US Envoy Witkoff Says He Expects Trump and Putin to Speak This Week

Sunday, 16 March 2025 09:54 AM EDT

Donald Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he expects the U.S. president to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine.

Witkoff, speaking after what he called positive talks with Putin in Moscow, told CNN that he was hopeful of real progress to end the conflict.

"I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we're also continuing to engage and have conversation with the Ukrainians," he said, adding that he thought the talk between Trump and Putin would be "really good and positive."

Witkoff said that although the situation on the ground was highly complicated, "We're bridging the gap between two sides."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Donald Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he expects the U.S. president to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine.Witkoff, speaking after what he called positive talks with Putin in Moscow, told CNN that he...
trump, putin
119
2025-54-16
Sunday, 16 March 2025 09:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved