US Envoy Witkoff Says He Expects Trump and Putin to Speak This Week

Donald Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he expects the U.S. president to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine.

Witkoff, speaking after what he called positive talks with Putin in Moscow, told CNN that he was hopeful of real progress to end the conflict.

"I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we're also continuing to engage and have conversation with the Ukrainians," he said, adding that he thought the talk between Trump and Putin would be "really good and positive."

Witkoff said that although the situation on the ground was highly complicated, "We're bridging the gap between two sides."