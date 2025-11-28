WATCH TV LIVE

Juan Orlando Hernandez looks on
Honduras' Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez (Moises Castillo/AP)

Trump Vows to Pardon Fmr Honduran President Hernández's Drug Sentence

Friday, 28 November 2025 05:01 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will be pardoning former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who in 2024 was convicted for drug trafficking and weapons charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The president explained his decision on Truth Social by posting that "according to many people that I greatly respect," Hernandez was "treated very harshly and unfairly."

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will be pardoning former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who in 2024 was convicted for drug trafficking and weapons charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison.
