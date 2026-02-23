Trump Eyes New Security Tariffs After Supreme Court Ruling

President Donald Trump's administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after a Supreme Court decision last week that invalidated many of his second-term levies, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The new tariffs, to be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global levy Trump announced on Saturday, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies. In response, Trump imposed a temporary tariff of 10% on U.S. imports from all countries before raising it to 15%.

The new levies could cover industries like large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals and power grid and telecom equipment, the report added.