Trump: 'Very Good' Phone Call With Brazil's Lula

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a "very good" telephone call with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and that the pair mainly discussed the economy and trade.

"This morning, I had a very good telephone call with President Lula, of Brazil. We discussed many things, but it was mostly focused on the Economy, and Trade, between our two Countries," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"We will be having further discussions, and will get together in the not too distant future, both in Brazil and the United States. I enjoyed the call — Our Countries will do very well together!"

Late last month, Lula used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to criticize unilateral moves by Trump. However, he left with a pledge to discuss tariffs with the American leader — and a political win against his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, who used to gloat about his access to the White House.

Lula and Trump had been at odds since July, when the U.S. leader imposed a 50% tariff on many Brazilian exports citing alleged persecution against Bolsonaro, who was recently sentenced to 27 years in prison. But a brief, friendly exchange in New York City, when they embraced and spoke for the first time, opened the door for a potential shift in U.S. policy towards Brazil.

"He seemed like a very nice man, actually," Trump said of Lula after the encounter. "He liked me, I liked him."

