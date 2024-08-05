Donald Trump: Expect Iran to Attack Israel Tonight

Former President Donald Trump predicted Monday that Iran would strike against Israel at some point in the evening, saying he'd heard it was forthcoming, according to The New York Post.

Trump, 78, emphasized that his statement wasn't based on any classified knowledge of a potential or imminent attack, but mentioned it was coming while speaking with streamer Adin Ross.

“I’m hearing there going to be an attack by Iran on Israel. They’re going to be attacked tonight. I’m telling you right now,” the former president and GOP presidential candidate told Ross, though he did not reference his source.

“I hear it just through the same way — there is no top-secret information or anything,” he continued. “But I hear that Israel is going to be attacked tonight.”

Trump, who has made a strong reputation among world leaders a cornerstone of his campaign, told the streamer, “If I were president, nobody would even be talking about that … because it wouldn’t happen.”

However light on sourcing, Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran after the Shi’i majority nation said the staunch U.S. ally had killed Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

Iran has vowed retaliation.

As the newspaper reported, earlier in the day reports surfaced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Group of Seven counterparts that Iran and Hezbollah could team up on an attack against Israe, perhaps as soon as Monday.

Axios specified Blinken provided a speculative window of 24-48 hours, so an attack could also unfold after Monday.

Israel has also seen tensions rise with Hezbollah. Late last month, Israel took credit for taking out Hezbollah’s top military commander during a strike in Beirut considered payback fot s mass-casualty rocket attack.

Just as Iran has done, Hezbollah, a Lebanese group designated a terror organization by the U.S., has pledged to retaliate against Israel.

Trump, in his pursuit of a return to the White House, can receive classified security briefings, though it is unclear whether he has been receiving them, The Post noted. .

Israel has been waging war against the terror group Hamas in Gaza since it was attacked on Oct. 7 in a massacre that involved the deaths of hundreds of Israelis and the taking of some 250 hostages.