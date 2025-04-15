Trump Says China 'Reneged' on Boeing Deal as Tensions Flare

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that China has gone back on a major Boeing deal, after a news report that Beijing ordered airlines not to take further deliveries of the U.S. aviation giant's jets.

Trump's comments on social media followed a Bloomberg news report about the halt. The report also said that Beijing requested Chinese carriers to pause purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from U.S. firms.

"Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft," said Trump in a Truth Social post, referring to China as trade tensions flared between the world's two biggest economies.

But he did not provide further details on the Boeing pact he was referring to.

Although Trump has imposed new tariffs on friend and foe since returning to the presidency this year, he reserved the heaviest blows for China — placing additional 145% levies on many Chinese imports.

Trump took aim at Beijing again on Tuesday, saying on Truth Social that China did not fully fulfill an earlier trade deal. He appeared to be referencing a pact that marked a truce in both sides' escalating tariffs war during his first term.

Trump said China bought only "a portion of what they agreed to buy," charging that Beijing had "zero respect" for his predecessor former President Joe Biden's administration.

Trump also vowed to protect U.S. farmers in the same post, noting that farmers were often "put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China," when there were trade tussles.

Since the start of the year, Trump has imposed steep duties on imports from China, alongside a 10% "baseline" tariff on many U.S. trading partners.

His administration recently widened exemptions for these tariffs, excluding certain tech products like smartphones and laptops from the global 10% tariff and latest 125% levy on China.

But many Chinese imports still face the total 145% additional tariff or at least an earlier 20% levy that Trump rolled out over China's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

In response, Beijing has introduced counter-tariffs targeting U.S. agricultural goods — and later retaliated with a sweeping 125% levy of its own on imported American products.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to AFP queries on the aircraft deliveries, and Boeing has declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Boeing shares were around 1.5% lower on Tuesday morning.